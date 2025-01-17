Franjo von Allmen wins his first World Cup race in Wengen. KEYSTONE

The Lauberhorn races start with a bang on Friday: Franjo von Allmen wins the Super-G in his home region of the Bernese Oberland. The 23-year-old now wants to take the euphoria with him for the downhill on Saturday.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen wins the first World Cup race of his career in his home region of the Bernese Oberland.

After his triumph, he thanks the crowd and can't quite grasp the victory yet.

The 23-year-old also fancies his chances in Saturday's downhill, but tries to keep his feet on the ground. Show more

"It's incredible," beams Franjo von Allmen in the finish area in Wengen after the first World Cup victory of his career. The native of Obersimmental has won for the first time in the Bernese Oberland of all places - and can hardly believe it himself.

"The fact that it happened today on such a day, with such a crowd and such weather, is incredible," says the delighted local hero, who immediately thanks the spectators: "A lot of people I know said hello to me before the race today. When the whole Bernese Oberland is behind you, it's wonderful."

The wild ride of the 23-year-old super talent was not only admired by the spectators. The beaten top favorite was also impressed: "I watched Franjo from above and thought to myself: This is going to be very difficult to beat. And it was, so I can only say it was a dream run," says Odermatt, congratulating his team-mate.

The downhill immediately after the super-G?

"For the team and the fans, it's all about a Swiss winning and we managed to do that. It's always cool when a team member puts in a great performance and wins the race. We're always on the road as a team, so we'll certainly be toasting to that," Odermatt continues.

However, it seems unlikely that anything will come of it today. Because von Allmen already seems to be fully focused on the downhill on Saturday. "I certainly don't want to use up too much energy now in order to be fit again tomorrow. And I also want to take a bit of the energy from today with me."

After his performance on Friday, the 23-year-old is also one of the absolute top favorites in the downhill. "There's nothing to stop me winning tomorrow," laughs von Allmen, but he is aware: "But you have to do it first. The important thing is to concentrate on skiing solidly. I mustn't go into the race thinking that I could win."

The downhill takes place on Saturday from 12.30 pm (live in the ticker on blue Sport).

More sports videos