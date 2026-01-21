Giovanni Franzoni is unstoppable and also wins the second training session for the downhill on the Streif in Kitzbühel, which is overshadowed by a serious crash for Frenchman Ken Caillot.

Luca Betschart

With his second best time in training, Franzoni has become the favorite for the downhill on Saturday. The 24-year-old upstart, who won the super-G in Wengen and finished third on the podium in the downhill despite an unfavorable starting number, once again had no trouble on his fifth run on the Streif.

Nils Alphand came closest to the fastest in training. The Frenchman only lost nine hundredths to the Italian. Austria's Stefan Babinsky (+0.29 seconds) and Franzoni's compatriot Christoph Innerhofer (+0.39) were the only skiers to lose less than half a second.

As on Tuesday, Alexis Monney was the fastest Swiss skier and confirmed that he is coping excellently with the Streif after finishing second in last year's race. Marco Odermatt in ninth place lost just under a second to Franzoni, Alessio Miggiano around a quarter of a second more. Franjo von Allmen lost almost four seconds after a scare just before the traverse.

Caillot crashes heavily

The second training session was overshadowed by a serious crash by Frenchman Ken Caillot. The 27-year-old with start number 59 apparently made a mistake before the mousetrap, whereupon he was thrown through the air. Caillot had to be transported away by helicopter. It is still unclear how serious his injuries are, but as a French journalist reports on X, Caillot is conscious.

Aleksander Kilde will not be competing in the downhill on Saturday. The Norwegian, who has made his comeback this season, is skipping the Hahnenkamm downhill due to discomfort in his shoulder. The 33-year-old has already skipped the races in Wengen, where he suffered the serious injury two years ago.

The top 15 of the second training session

The ticker to read

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Starting number 36 Livio Hiltbrand 🇨🇭 Hiltbrand loses a lot of time in the first section, adding up to 2.77 seconds by the finish.

Start number 28 Lars Rösti 🇨🇭 Rösti constantly loses time. At the finish, the gap is almost three seconds.

Start number 24 Stefan Babinsky 🇦🇹 The Austrian attacks Franzoni's best time and remains in a crouch after the finish jump. Babinsky races to 3rd place, just 29 hundredths behind. Picture: FIS

Start number 24 Christof Innerhofer 🇮🇹 The Italian flexes his muscles again and confirms his second place from the first training session. Innerhofer lines up in 3rd place, 39 hundredths behind.

Starting number 23 Marco Kohler 🇨🇭 Like Kilde and Murisier, Kohler also decides not to start the second training session.

Start number 22 Nils Alphand 🇫🇷 The Frenchman challenges Franzoni for the best time with a strong ride - until he straightens up shortly before the finish and ends up in second place, just 9 hundredths behind.

Starting number 21 Alessio Miggiano 🇨🇭 Miggiano pleases with good section times in the upper part. He then loses some time on the local mountain. Nevertheless, a good performance, which is rewarded with 8th place.

Starting number 17 Stefan Rogentin 🇨🇭 Controlled run by the 31-year-old. He is not quite as fast as Franzoni and loses just over a second by the last intermediate time. He swings off before the finish.

Start number 16 Niels Hintermann 🇨🇭 At the top, the Swiss skier is half a second behind, but then gets going better. At the bottom, the gap grows considerably once again. At the finish he is 1.75 seconds behind.

Starting number 15 Florian Schieder 🇮🇹 Schieder shows a strong training run and delivers a neck-and-neck race with his compatriot. He brakes hard before the finish but still ends up in 3rd place, 72 hundredths behind.

Starting number 13 Miha Hrobat 🇸🇮 Like von Allmen, Hrobat has the greatest difficulty on the local mountain. He also has to abort his run, but is able to prevent what could have been a heavy fall.

Start number 12 Alexis Monney 🇨🇭 As in the first training session, Monney is fast, displaces Odermatt after a solid run and crosses the finish line in second place, 50 hundredths behind. Monney also straightens up after the finish jump. Picture: FIS

Starting number 11 Marco Odermatt 🇨🇭 Odermatt is a little behind at the top, but has already made up for it by the second intermediate time. He does very well on the steep slope. After that, the man from Nidwalden can't quite keep up with Franzoni, but doesn't seem to be pushing himself to the limit yet. The gap grows to just under a second by the time he reaches the finish - which means 2nd place.

Starting number 9 Nils Allegre 🇫🇷 The Frenchman is also able to keep up with Franzoni's time and is 39 hundredths behind at the last intermediate time. He also slows down before the finish line.

Start number 8 Vincent Kriechmayr 🇦🇹 Good performance from the veteran. Kriechmayr keeps up with Franzoni for long stretches and arrives at the last intermediate time half a second behind. The Austrian then slows down shortly before the finish. Picture: FIS

Start number 7 Justin Murisier 🇨🇭 Murisier does not start the training run.

Start number 6 Franjo von Allmen 🇨🇭 Von Allmen keeps up with Franzoni up to the fourth intermediate time, but falls a long way behind in the lower part of the course and then has a scary moment on the Mausberg. Von Allmen loses his skis and has to pull the emergency brake. He then skis upright to the finish.

Starting number 5 Giovanni Franzoni 🇮🇹 The man of the hour is pushing himself to the limit and also has a few problems to contend with. But he is faster in every sector than the fastest so far. At the finish he has a one and a half second lead over Hemetsberger's best time.

Starting number 3 Daniel Hemetsberger🇦🇹 Good drive from Hemetsberger. He sets the new fastest time, although he straightens up well before the finish.

Start number 2 Bryce Bennett 🇺🇸 The American is a little slower than Crawford in the upper section, but then turns up the pace and is 52 hundredths faster at the finish.

Starting number 1 James Crawford 🇨🇦 Last year's winner sets a first benchmark time of 1:54:49, which is slightly slower than his first run on Tuesday. However, the Canadian doesn't go all out and straightens up before the finish line.

Kilde forgoes the downhill Norway's Aleksander Kilde already skipped the first training run on Tuesday and will not start today either. The Norwegian announced on Instagram: "Back pain has slowed me down. That means no downhill for me."

The start list of the top 20 Picture: FIS

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the second downhill training in Kitzbühel. While the top Swiss racers Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen are still holding back in the first training session on Tuesday, Giovanni Franzoni is already proving his top form and setting the best time. What will the speed cracks show in their second appearance on the Streif? You can follow the action live here from 11.30 am. Show more

You might also be interested in this