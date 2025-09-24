Matteo Franzoso, the skier who died in an accident. Imago

Matteo Franzoso, who died on September 15, was buried in Sestriere on Tuesday. The mother of the talented skier and his girlfriend bid him farewell with emotional words.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian skier Matteo Franzoso died after a training crash in Chile on September 15 and was buried in Sestriere on Tuesday.

The church was not big enough to hold all the mourners; his mother said goodbye with emotional words and appealed for more safety in skiing.

Franzoso's girlfriend Alice Vanni shared her deep sadness and memories of their shared love on Instagram. Show more

After a serious training crash in Chile, Italian ski racer Matteo Franzoso passed away on September 15 - one day before his 26th birthday. An accident that leaves no one in the ski circus indifferent. The church was too small to accommodate all the people who had come to Sestriere to attend Franzoso's funeral, as "La Repubblica" describes the sad scene.

A Sestriere i funerali di Matteo Franzoso, il grido della mamma: “Ora più sicurezza sugli sci” https://t.co/D91OXC6qKP — Repubblica Torino (@rep_torino) September 23, 2025

Franzoso's mother Olga also spoke at the funeral service: "Keep skiing, my dear, doing what you have always loved to do since you were a child. Friends and fans are waiting for you in heaven. You will always remain in our hearts." Franzoso had already dreamed of the Olympic Games as a child, says his mother and says: "You are our hero. You've already won the Olympics for me." She hopes that his death was not in vain and that skiing will be safer in the future, the grieving mother appeals.

"What we were for each other, we still are"

In the hours following the funeral, the deeply shaken friend Alice Vanni also provided an insight into her emotional life. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing the two of them as a happy couple. Vanni introduces the accompanying text with the words: "Death is nothing. I just went to the other side: Like I'm in the next room. I'm always me, and you're always you. What we were for each other, we still are." The thought that her boyfriend was only in the next room left her breathless. What remains is love: "I will protect you and our love, today, tomorrow and forever."