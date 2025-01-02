  1. Residential Customers
"Long recovery phase begins" French ski federation provides health update on the injured Sarrazin

Following an operation in a hospital in Italy, Cyprien Sarrazin, who crashed in Bormio, is to return to France for further treatment
After his bad fall and subsequent operation, Cyprien Sarrazin appears to be on the mend. He is due to return to France on Friday for further treatment.

Keystone-SDA

02.01.2025, 11:09

The 30-year-old's state of health is stable, according to the French federation. Sarrazin has now left the intensive care unit. The plan is for him to return to France and receive further treatment in the neurosurgery department of a hospital there. A "long recovery and rehabilitation phase" will now begin. It is not yet clear how long the speed specialist will be out of action.

French federation gives the all-clear"Condition is stable" - Sarrazin awake and conscious

Sarrazin crashed on the notorious Stelvio piste in Bormio last Friday and was rescued by helicopter. That same evening, he underwent surgery in an Italian hospital for a subdural hematoma, a hemorrhage near the brain. He woke up from an induced coma on Saturday. According to the French association, no other injuries, such as to his knees or feet, have been diagnosed.

Sarrazin caused a sensation last winter, winning the two downhill races on the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel, among others. He also triumphed in Bormio and in the super-G in Wengen, where the next men's speed races will take place in mid-January.

