After Sarrazin's horror crash in Bormio and the subsequent brain haemorrhage, the 30-year-old is now being treated in Lyon. On Saturday, the French team doctor gives a gloomy health update.

The Frenchman is now being treated in Lyon and the situation is "ultra-complicated".

Following his operation, Sarrazin suffers from double vision and must first relearn everyday activities such as sitting, standing and eating independently.

Talk of a return to top-class sport is currently irrelevant. However, the aim of the treatment is to bring Sarrazin back to the World Cup in the future. Show more

Cyprien Sarrazin is in France and conscious. That is the most important and reassuring news from French team doctor Dr. Stéphane Bulle, who held a press conference on Saturday about the 30-year-old speed star's state of health.

Everything else sounds very gloomy. A return to the slopes this season is out of the question. But the career of Odermatt's rival is apparently also in acute danger. The situation is "ultra-complicated", confirms the doctor.

Season definitely over

"He can communicate and knows exactly what has happened," Bulle explains in a video call. The Frenchman is currently struggling with fatigue in particular, which is completely normal after such a serious brain injury. "Cyprien is very tired, it's difficult for him to speak after this coma phase. He also has difficulty opening his eyes as he suffers from diplopia."

This is a condition in which eye coordination suffers and objects are perceived twice.

Since his return to France, Sarrazin has been treated in the neurosurgery department of the Medipole hospital in Lyon. Although his condition is stable, it is already clear that he will not be taking part in any more competitions this winter, Bulle clarifies. Talking about a return to top-level sport is irrelevant at this stage.

"As far as recovery is concerned, we're talking in months," says Bulle, who can't say exactly how long it will take in total. The focus is on enabling Sarrazin to do everyday things for the time being. Sitting on the edge of the bed, standing or eating independently.

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin had to undergo head surgery after his training crash in Bormio. Alessandro Trovati/AP/dpa

Return to the World Cup remains the goal

"When you wake up from this coma, you're really, really exhausted. And it's very, very complicated to lead a normal life, to have a normal flow of speech," Bulle continues.

Regarding his return to the World Cup, Bulle adds: "I don't know, but on the other hand, everything we're going to do is to get him back." He continues: "I have absolutely no idea where this will lead. I can't say, but in any case, our goal is for him to be able to ski again."

After his fall in Bormio on December 27, Sarrazin underwent surgery in Sondalo, Italy, for a subdural hematoma, a hemorrhage near the brain. He woke up from an induced coma last Saturday.