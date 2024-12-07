  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Show performance in Beaver Creek Frenchman crosses the finish line on ski boots after a fall

Tobias Benz

7.12.2024

French downhill skier Matthieu Bailet puts on a show for the spectators in Beaver Creek after his fall on the Birds of Prey. The 28-year-old skied the rest of the course on his ski boots without further ado.

07.12.2024, 10:30

After the sensational Swiss double victory in Beaver Creek, the headlines of the first men's downhill of the winter clearly belong to Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt. In terms of entertainment, however, a racer from France will be competing with them on Friday evening.

Matthieu Bailet, who starts the race with bib number 19 on the Birds of Prey, falls during his run, but then amazes the fans in the finish area with a show-stopping performance. The 28-year-old casually masters the rest of the piste on his ski boots (see video above).

More sports videos

More skiing

"No need for further funds"FIS rejects investment offer of 400 million euros

Tears flow for Murisier.

Tears flow for Murisier"I was so slow, I thought I might stop skiing"

Alpine skiing. Boisset with concussion and bruises

Alpine skiingBoisset with concussion and bruises