French downhill skier Matthieu Bailet puts on a show for the spectators in Beaver Creek after his fall on the Birds of Prey. The 28-year-old skied the rest of the course on his ski boots without further ado.

Tobias Benz

After the sensational Swiss double victory in Beaver Creek, the headlines of the first men's downhill of the winter clearly belong to Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt. In terms of entertainment, however, a racer from France will be competing with them on Friday evening.

Matthieu Bailet, who starts the race with bib number 19 on the Birds of Prey, falls during his run, but then amazes the fans in the finish area with a show-stopping performance. The 28-year-old casually masters the rest of the piste on his ski boots (see video above).

