Charles Gamel Seigneur starts his first World Cup race in Kvitfjell with the number 54 - he won't forget it that quickly.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charles Gamel Seigneur loses control on a right-hand bend and rolls over.

He does a roll and gets up again - he seems to remain uninjured. Show more

The race in Kvitfjell has long since been decided when Charles Gamel Seigneur gets to prove himself on the big stage for the first time. But this is certainly not how the 22-year-old Frenchman imagined his debut in the World Cup.

He briefly loses the outside ski as he enters a right-hand bend. As he regains grip, the Frenchman is spiked. Gamel Seigneur rolls over and flies headfirst towards the safety nets. Then something incredible happens: the Frenchman hits the ground with his back, does a roll and is suddenly upright again.

He continues for a few meters and then looks back. He probably doesn't even know what happened to him. The good news: He doesn't seem to have injured himself in this scene. So, like Franjo von Allmen, who saves himself in a spectacular jump, he only escapes with a scare.

