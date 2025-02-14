  1. Residential Customers
"I know practically every face here" Frenetic reception for Franjo von Allmen in Boltigen

SDA

15.2.2025 - 00:06

Franjo von Allmen celebrates in the Bernese Oberland
Franjo von Allmen celebrates in the Bernese Oberland
Keystone

Two-time World Championship gold medal winner Franjo von Allmen is duly celebrated by hundreds of fans on the Schulhausplatz in Boltigen.

Keystone-SDA

15.02.2025, 00:06

15.02.2025, 09:06

"I know practically every face here. It's incredibly nice to come home and be welcomed like this," said the proud 23-year-old in an interview with SRF. "The fact that so many people are here is incredibly emotional."

Von Allmen had already returned from Saalbach on Thursday and spent his free time with friends and family. "I had a small, cozy aperitif with my closest friends. Today I took a very relaxed approach to the day. I slept in and played with my sister," laughs von Allmen.

Franjo von Allmen, the two-time World Championship gold medal winner, poses on a trailer in Boltigen.
Franjo von Allmen, the two-time World Championship gold medal winner, poses on a trailer in Boltigen.
KEYSTONE

The man from the Bernese Oberland triumphed in the downhill in Austria and together with Loïc Meillard in the team combined. Despite all the joy, he was already looking ahead again. I will remain Franjo, come what may. I need to focus again soon, the season is not over yet. There are still important races to come."

With the home races in Crans-Montana, the next highlight is already on the program the weekend after next.

Franjo von Allmen celebrates with his fans at the reception on Friday, February 14, 2025 in Boltigen. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Franjo von Allmen celebrates with his fans at the reception on Friday, February 14, 2025 in Boltigen. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
KEYSTONE
