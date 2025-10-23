  1. Residential Customers
Crashed face-first into the gate German ski ace breaks her nose shortly before the start of the season

dpa

23.10.2025 - 14:24

Kira Weidle-Winkelmann wants to attack in downhill and super-G. (archive photo)
Kira Weidle-Winkelmann wants to attack in downhill and super-G. (archive photo)
EPA

The new Alpine Ski World Cup season kicks off this weekend. The German Kira Weidle-Winkelmann has already injured herself in training before the first race - and in an unusual place.

DPA

23.10.2025, 14:24

23.10.2025, 14:36

Ski racer Kira Weidle-Winkelmann broke her nose in a training crash and had to undergo surgery as a result. The German downhill racer posted a video of the accident and photos from the hospital on Instagram. However, fans need not worry. The 29-year-old wrote that her nose was "whole again in no time"

Although the alpine season starts this weekend in Sölden, Weidle-Winkelmann still has to wait for her first speed race anyway. Two downhill races and a super-G are not scheduled until mid-December in St. Moritz, Switzerland. "She still has some time," said head coach Andreas Puelacher and said that the facial injury was "not a big problem".

