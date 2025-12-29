At just 16 years old, Giada D'Antonio celebrates her World Cup debut in the Semmering slalom on Sunday. Although the Italian probably imagined her first race to be different, the joy prevails in the finish area.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giada D'Antonio is rewarded for her steep ascent and celebrates her World Cup debut in the Semmering Slalom on Sunday.

Like many of her competitors, the difficult slope conditions proved to be D'Antonio's undoing. The Italian was eliminated in the first run.

Nevertheless, the joy prevails after her baptism of fire: "I received wonderful news from Naples and a lot of encouragement." Show more

Giada D'Antonio is the new prodigy in the Ski World Cup. After a meteoric rise in recent months, the 16-year-old has been rewarded and will celebrate her World Cup debut in the Semmering slalom on Sunday.

In the end, there is little to celebrate. D'Antonio was unable to do anything on the difficult slope. Like almost half of her competitors, the super talent was eliminated in the first run.

"The start was a moment of great tension because I really wanted to finish and do my best," admits the rising star in an interview with the Italian Ski Federation "FISI", adding: "The slope was really rough and it wasn't easy. I tried not to give up, but that's how it went in the end."

No eyes for Shiffrin

Despite his retirement, D'Antonio's joy prevailed after the race. "I received wonderful news from Naples and a lot of encouragement. I'm happy to start my story - to feel that so many people are rooting for me is emotional," said the Neapolitan. "This experience shows that you can dream big and work towards important goals. Anything is possible. You never forget your debut in the World Cup: I'm happy regardless of the result."

D'Antonio also seems to have found the right focus at a young age. When asked about skiing close to her role model Mikaela Shiffrin, she simply replies: "I practically didn't even notice her: From the very first run, I was very focused on the course."

