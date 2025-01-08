  1. Residential Customers
Program change due to weather Giant slalom in Adelboden postponed to Sunday

Lea Oetiker

8.1.2025

Program change at Chuenisbärgli.
Program change at Chuenisbärgli.
Swiss Ski

The weather forecast has forced the Adelboden organizers to change their plans. The giant slalom will only take place on Sunday.

08.01.2025, 12:28

The organizers in Adelboden are changing the program for next weekend's races due to the weather. The slalom will be brought forward to Saturday, while the giant slalom with favorite Marco Odermatt will take place on Sunday.

The FIS made the announcement and also announced that the start times will remain unchanged. The first run is scheduled for 10.30 am, the second run starts at 1.30 pm.

More on blue News shortly.