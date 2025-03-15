Scary moment for giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser in Hafjell. The Austrian crashes and takes a gate with his head. Haaser then crosses the finish line with a bloodied face.

Jan Arnet

While the Swiss celebrate a triple victory in Norway, the Austrians worry about Raphael Haaser's state of health. The giant slalom world champion crashes heavily in the 2nd run. He gets one hand caught on the gate, falls and hits his back.

As Haaser slides down the slope, he also takes a gate with his head. After a few anxious minutes, the all-clear is given: Haaser is standing and can ski into the finish area on his own two feet. However, his face is covered in blood.

Raphael Haaser marked by his fall. Screenshot SRF

More detailed information on the 27-year-old's condition is not yet known. The race can continue after an interruption lasting several minutes - and the Swiss celebrate a triple victory, with Loïc Meillard winning ahead of Marco Odermatt and Thomas Tumler.