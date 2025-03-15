  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Horror crash in the video Giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser takes a gate with his head

Jan Arnet

15.3.2025

Scary moment for giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser in Hafjell. The Austrian crashes and takes a gate with his head. Haaser then crosses the finish line with a bloodied face.

15.03.2025, 14:08

15.03.2025, 14:10

While the Swiss celebrate a triple victory in Norway, the Austrians worry about Raphael Haaser's state of health. The giant slalom world champion crashes heavily in the 2nd run. He gets one hand caught on the gate, falls and hits his back.

As Haaser slides down the slope, he also takes a gate with his head. After a few anxious minutes, the all-clear is given: Haaser is standing and can ski into the finish area on his own two feet. However, his face is covered in blood.

Raphael Haaser marked by his fall.
Raphael Haaser marked by his fall.
Screenshot SRF

More detailed information on the 27-year-old's condition is not yet known. The race can continue after an interruption lasting several minutes - and the Swiss celebrate a triple victory, with Loïc Meillard winning ahead of Marco Odermatt and Thomas Tumler.

Ball fight decided. Triple victory for Switzerland! Meillard wins ahead of Odermatt and Tumler

Ball fight decidedTriple victory for Switzerland! Meillard wins ahead of Odermatt and Tumler

Ski news

40 podium places. Swiss men more successful than ever before

40 podium placesSwiss men more successful than ever before

Odermatt is the best again.

Odermatt is the best again"Over time, you forget what an achievement it is"

Our ski stars dominate. Bernhard Russi explains why Austria is lagging behind Switzerland

Our ski stars dominateBernhard Russi explains why Austria is lagging behind Switzerland

Bullet fight. Brignone wins and takes the lead in the Super-G World Cup - Gut-Behrami and Suter in 4th place

Bullet fightBrignone wins and takes the lead in the Super-G World Cup - Gut-Behrami and Suter in 4th place

Strong performance. Third European Cup victory and World Cup ticket for Lenz Hächler

Strong performanceThird European Cup victory and World Cup ticket for Lenz Hächler