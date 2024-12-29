The next race in Bormio is also overshadowed by a nasty crash. Gino Caviezel, starting with the number 1, has a serious accident on the "Stelvio" and has to be transported away by helicopter.

Syl Battistuzzi

Gino Caviezel opens the Super-G and makes a small mistake in his run in the first section of the race. He enters the traverse at high speed. Shortly before the St. Pietro jump, he gets caught up and loses his right ski, causing him to fall. The Swiss skier slides down the entire jump and remains lying on the piste. The first helpers immediately rush to him and Caviezel is treated. The man from Graubünden points to his right knee several times. The race is interrupted and the helicopter is deployed again.

The accident is the latest in an unfortunate series. Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily on Friday. The Frenchman was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma. Sarrazin underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma, but the speed specialist is now conscious, awake and in a stable condition.

Josua Mettler was also injured in training - both knees were badly damaged. And the Italian Pietro Zazzi suffered a fractured tibia and fibula.

No wonder, 10 riders from the top 40 on the World Cup start list are missing due to injury, and four athletes also decided not to start at short notice.