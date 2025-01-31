  1. Residential Customers
"Complex knee injury" Gino Caviezel operated on after crash in Bormio

31.1.2025 - 13:42

Must expect a long recovery phase after his crash in Bormio: Gino Caviezel.
Picture: Keystone

Around a month after his crash in the Bormio Super-G, Gino Caviezel underwent surgery on Thursday. According to Swiss-Ski, the operation was performed on his right knee joint.

31.01.2025, 13:42

31.01.2025, 14:16

The posterior cruciate ligament, the meniscus and the collateral ligament were reconstructed and three tendons were attached to the knee joint. After the fall and the initial examinations, the 32-year-old from Graubünden decided to focus on therapy in order to work out the trauma before the operation took place.

It was "certainly a complex and serious knee injury that I suffered in Bormio and not easy to deal with", Caviezel was quoted as saying in a Swiss-Ski communiqué. "But I will do everything I can to get better and come back even stronger."

