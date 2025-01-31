Must expect a long recovery phase after his crash in Bormio: Gino Caviezel. Picture: Keystone

Around a month after his crash in the Bormio Super-G, Gino Caviezel underwent surgery on Thursday. According to Swiss-Ski, the operation was performed on his right knee joint.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The posterior cruciate ligament, the meniscus and the collateral ligament were reconstructed and three tendons were attached to the knee joint. After the fall and the initial examinations, the 32-year-old from Graubünden decided to focus on therapy in order to work out the trauma before the operation took place.

It was "certainly a complex and serious knee injury that I suffered in Bormio and not easy to deal with", Caviezel was quoted as saying in a Swiss-Ski communiqué. "But I will do everything I can to get better and come back even stronger."

