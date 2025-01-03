Gino Caviezel has had a difficult few days, he writes on Instagram a few days after his crash in the Super-G in Bormio. He now has to undergo further medical checks.

Gino Caviezel crashed in the Super-G in Bormio on December 29.

The 32-year-old was flown to Switzerland by Rega.

On Friday evening, he spoke for the first time after his crash. Show more

Gino Caviezel crashed heavily last Sunday in the Super-G in Bormio. Now the 32-year-old has spoken out on Instagram.

Under the picture with crutches and knee brace, Caviezel writes: "The last few days have been very difficult for me, painful and also emotionally intense." The Grisons native suffered a complicated knee injury on the "Stelvio" and dislocated his shoulder.

Caviezel's season is over. He now has to undergo further medical checks and will then "hopefully draw up a solid comeback plan for next season". More information will follow.

Caviezel thanks everyone for their messages, wishes and support and says: "I'll be back stronger."