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First Swiss gold medal Giuliano Fux is junior world champion in slalom

SDA

15.3.2026 - 13:47

A slalom skier on his way between the poles (archive photo)
A slalom skier on his way between the poles (archive photo)
Keystone

Giuliano Fux wins the first Swiss gold medal at the Junior World Championships in Narvik. The Valais native triumphs with a 0.33 second lead over Great Britain's Freddy Carrick-Smith.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 13:47

15.03.2026, 14:40

Fux, who finished a thankless fourth in the giant slalom, managed a great comeback in the second run in Norway. At the halfway point, the 20-year-old was only in eighth place, but one competitor after another failed to beat his best time in the final. Leader Luca Carrick-Smith, who started the second run 2.35 seconds ahead of Fux, was eliminated.

The last Swiss Junior World Champion in the slalom before Fux was Lenz Hächler. The man from Zug won two years ago in France.

It was the third medal for the young Swiss-Ski athletes at the end of the title fights in Narvik. Sandro Manser from Schwyz won silver in the super-G and bronze in the mixed team parallel competition. Fux was also part of the Swiss quartet, together with Dania Allenbach, Sue Piller and Jack Spencer.

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