After a disappointing first run, Lara Gut-Behrami wants to really attack in the second giant slalom run in Are. However, a mishap puts an early stop to the race to catch up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami loses over two and a half seconds on Federica Brignone's winning time in the giant slalom and has to settle for 9th place.

A mishap prevents her from catching up in the second run. Gut-Behrami loses her ski pole after a pendant and explains in the finish area why this is not the first time this has happened to her. Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami has to settle for 9th place in the giant slalom in Are. The Ticino skier loses over two and a half seconds to the winning time of the outstanding Federica Brignone, and the gap of 1.26 seconds is already large in the first run.

In 13th place, Gut-Behrami is aiming for a big leap forward in the second run. Although she manages to make it into the top 10, the big chase to catch up comes to nothing after a mishap. After around 30 seconds of skiing, the Swiss skier got stuck on a gate and lost her right ski pole. Nevertheless, she takes the lead at the finish, but can't greet the leader for long.

"It always happens to me when I'm not on time. It's happened to me several times this season. When I'm stable, it never happens," Gut-Behrami explains afterwards in the SRF interview. "Not everything is 100 percent as I would like it to be. I start the turn too early - and then it happens with my hand."

The right timing is also a matter of confidence. And Gut-Behrami is still looking for this. "There's nothing else to do but keep going. There are days and runs when things go well. Suddenly it's no longer a matter of course. But I think it will come back at some point," says the 33-year-old. "I have to work on it. It's not easy during the season, but it's easier after the season."

