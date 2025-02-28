  1. Residential Customers
Downhill defeat in Kvitfjell Gut-Behrami: "I flew instead of jumping - that was stupid"

Luca Betschart

28.2.2025

Lara Gut-Behrami can't keep up with the fastest competitors in the first downhill in Kvitfjell.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss downhill skiers perform worse in Kvitjfell than they have for almost eight years. Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter don't have to look far for explanations for the big gap.

28.02.2025, 14:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss women have to admit defeat in the first downhill in Kvitfjell. Lara Gut-Behrami is the best Swiss-Ski athlete in 12th place.
  • The last time the Swiss downhill skiers were ranked this low was almost eight years ago in Aspen.
  • Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter have already found the explanation for their large gaps in the finish area.
Show more

The Swiss women suffer a setback in the first downhill in Kvitfjell. Lara Gut-Behrami is the best Swiss-Ski athlete in 12th place, but loses over a second on Cornelia Hütter's winning time. Corinne Suter is close behind in 14th place.

For the first time this winter, no Swiss skier finishes in the top 10, the worst result for almost eight years, when Jasmine Flury also finished 12th in Aspen. However, the disappointing result is quickly explained, at least in the cases of Gut-Behrami and Suter.

No major analysis necessary

"I was too impatient in the upper part at the first gate. Then I didn't have the height and then it's difficult to be fast on the flat. I also jumped far too far on the last jump. It's important to jump as short as possible so that you still have the speed for the lower part in the steep section. I didn't manage that," explains the skier from Ticino in the SRF interview, adding: "I flew instead of jumping. That was just stupid."

It sounds similar for Suter. "It wasn't a good run. That's why I know for sure that I still have a chance tomorrow and I'll try to make it work," says the 30-year-old, referring to the change in conditions compared to training: "It was soft and slippery in the training sessions, but today it picked up. In terms of speed, it was a lot faster and I didn't catch the waves well."

However, the Swiss women don't want to let that be an excuse. "It's nicer to ski in conditions like this. My result has nothing to do with the snow at all," says Gut-Behrami and clarifies: "There's not much to analyze. Tomorrow I have my next chance and I hope I can ski better."

News from the department

