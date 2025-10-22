Lara Gut-Behrami starts her 18th and last World Cup season in Sölden. The 34-year-old doesn't want to say goodbye just yet, but is already looking back on her career with great gratitude.

When Lara Gut-Behrami enters the starting gate on the Rettenbach Glacier on Saturday, it will be the start of more than just another race for her. It is the start of her last winter - a winter full of familiar curves and familiar destinations, but also a winter full of last times. Once again Sölden, once again St. Moritz, once again the Olympics. But instead of nostalgia, the Ticino native is dominated by serenity. "At the moment, it feels like it always has."

Gut-Behrami has been part of the Ski World Cup for almost two decades and will soon be taking part in her 400th race. And even though she knows that the question of farewell will resonate on every slope and in every finish area this winter, she is facing the end of her career with an attitude that has matured over the years: curious, calm, grateful.

An athlete's life is so varied and fast-paced that she hasn't had time to indulge in nostalgic feelings, says Gut-Behrami. That will hardly change during the season. And anyway, there have already been a few last times in her career - even unconscious ones. It's simply part of life. So instead of dwelling on the impending farewell at the end of the season, she prefers to focus on the present. As always.

Success through acceptance

Unsurprisingly, Gut-Behrami has already experienced almost everything in Sölden. She has won the giant slalom at the start of the season three times (2013, 2016, 2023), but has also been eliminated three times. And last year, a "DNS" was added for the first time - a "Did not start". After inspecting the course on Saturday morning, she decided to skip the race. Gut-Behrami explained that she did not feel fit enough. "The risk is too high. I don't want an injury to end my career."

Many little things came together at the time, says the athlete looking back: difficulties with her knee, flu and also a certain amount of mental fatigue. As the previous year's winner, it took courage to withdraw at short notice and admit that she didn't feel confident enough. But Gut-Behrami has learned throughout her career to listen carefully to herself and protect herself.

"Realizing that not everything is always possible was important for me in many ways," says Gut-Behrami. "It was a key to celebrating long-term success, because it helped me to stay healthy in my head." If you want to succeed in top-class sport, you often have to be strict with yourself and push boundaries. However, athletes often have to learn to accept that this is not always possible. Gut-Behrami has managed this. "I work on getting even better every day. But I also know that not everything will go the way I want it to."

Courage to take a break

In the summer, Gut-Behrami made sure to give her body the necessary rest and recovery in addition to the hard training. "That's particularly important towards the end of your career." And so, in her last season as a professional athlete, it's all about finding the right mix before each race. Naturally, this will sometimes result in better and sometimes worse rankings.

But she no longer has to prove anything to anyone anyway. In her 394 World Cup races to date, Gut-Behrami has stood on the podium 100 times, 48 times as the winner. She has two large and seven small crystal globes (six in super-G, one in giant slalom) in her collection. She has also won nine World Championship and three Olympic medals. She has been voted Swiss Sportswoman of the Year three times. "I have achieved much more than I could ever have hoped for," says Gut-Behrami. "And I never thought my career would last this long. This is a stroke of luck and a gift."

That's why her primary goal for this year is to finish the season in good health so that she can enjoy life afterwards. It's not a fade-out; she still wants to be as fast as possible in every race. And, of course, the Winter Games in Cortina offer the opportunity to make the end of her career golden. "But now I'm standing on the ski with the feeling that I've earned it and don't have to fight for many things."

Lara Gut-Behrami knows that it's time - not to slow down, but to let go.

