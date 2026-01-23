Will Lara Gut-Behrami return to the Ski World Cup? The skier from Ticino is currently working hard on her comeback and will soon be training on the snow again. However, it remains to be seen whether she will actually make her comeback.

"She's been training intensively for months." Gut-Behrami is planning her comeback—but it remains to be seen whether it will happen

Here's what it's all about Last winter, Lara Gut-Behrami suffered a serious knee injury and had to end her season after just one race.

It is still unclear whether the skier from Ticino will compete in the World Cup again next season.

However, the 35-year-old is currently training hard for her comeback and will be returning to the slopes shortly. Summary created with

Will Lara Gut-Behrami make her comeback this coming winter, or will she retire this summer—as originally planned? This question has been on the minds of the Swiss skiing community for months. Last season, with the Olympic Games, was actually supposed to be the 35-year-old’s farewell tour.

But because Gut-Behrami suffered a serious injury in only her second race of the winter, the Ticino native left open the question of whether she would return to the race slopes. In May, at the premiere of her short film “Semplicemente Lara” at the blue Cinema Abaton, Gut-Behrami said, “I really don’t know yet whether I’ve already skied my last race or not.”

Gut-Behrami is training for his comeback

It remains to be seen whether we’ll see Gut-Behrami back on the ski slopes in the future. But there are growing signs that the Ticino native will at least give it another try. If her body holds up, the two-time overall World Cup champion could indeed make a comeback. Hans Flatscher, Alpine Director at Swiss-Ski, also believes she plans to compete in another World Cup season. In the Tages-Anzeiger, he explains: “Otherwise, she wouldn’t have been training so intensively for months.”

Gut-Behrami’s equipment sponsor, Head, announced that she would begin her first snow training sessions at the end of July. That hasn’t happened yet, but Flatscher adds: “It won’t be long now.” According to this, Gut-Behrami plans to travel with the speed team to the training camp in Valle Nevado (Chile). However, she herself doesn’t yet know whether she’ll continue her career: “It depends on how my knee responds.”

For Gut-Behrami, the new ski season would begin on October 24 with a giant slalom in Sölden. A year ago, the skier from Ticino competed in her most recent race to date (finishing in 3rd place) on the Rettenbach Glacier. Whether that was the last race of her career will become clear in the coming weeks and months.

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