Will Lara Gut-Behrami continue her career after missing last season? Picture: Keystone

Swiss Ski announces the squad selections for the next World Cup winter. While Lara Gut-Behrami is once again on the list, slalom specialist Ramon Zenhäusern is nowhere to be found.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss-Ski announces the squad selections for the coming winter and nominates a total of 104 athletes.

Lara Gut-Behrami is still part of the national squad, while Ramon Zenhäusern loses his status in the men's squad. Show more

With a view to the new season, Swiss-Ski will announce the squad selections on Friday, nominating a total of 104 athletes. The national team consists of 15 members. Included are Luca Aerni, Gino Caviezel, Loïc Meillard, Alexis Monney, Tanguy Nef, Marco Odermatt, Stefan Rogentin, Thomas Tumler and Franjo von Allmen as well as Malorie Blanc, Lara Gut-Behrami, Wendy Holdener, Mélanie Meillard, Camille Rast and Corinne Suter.

The women's A squad includes the demoted Jasmine Flury, Michelle Gisin, Eliane Christen and Sue Piller, while the men's squad includes names such as Matthias Iten, Marco Kohler, Justin Murisier and Daniel Yule.

What's next for Gut-Behrami and Zenhäusern?

Among the women, the nomination of Lara Gut-Behrami stands out. The Ticino native had originally announced the end of her career this summer. However, following an injury and her premature seasonal retirement, she left her future open. Will she continue after all?

On the men's side, the national team was reduced by a third. Niels Hintermann and Marc Rochat announced their retirement. With Arnaud Boisset (in the B squad), Justin Murisier and Daniel Yule (both in the A squad), a trio was downgraded due to their results.

It is unclear what the future holds for Ramon Zenhäusern. After another disappointing winter, the slalom specialist will be dropped from the C squad and lose his squad status. He would have to continue his career at his own expense.

You can find the complete selection lists for the women and men here.

Die Kader-Selektionen für die Saison 2026/27 sind bekannt! 🙌🏼



Kaum ist die alte Saison abgeschlossen, begeinnt die neue. 🔜 Neu wurden 104 Athletinnen und Athleten selektioniert, darunter sind 15 im National-Kader, während zwei Frauen und acht Männer neu Kader-Status von… pic.twitter.com/I20wneraE2 — SwissSkiTeam (@swissskiteam) April 24, 2026

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