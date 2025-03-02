On the World Cup podium for the 98th time and defending her lead in the Super-G rankings - but Lara Gut-Behrami is not at all satisfied after her second place in Kvitfjell.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami narrowly misses out on victory in the super-G in Kvitfjell, but finishes on the podium for the fifth time in the sixth race in this discipline.

Nevertheless, the skier from Ticino is anything but satisfied after her run and is annoyed about her time-consuming mistake. Show more

After failing twice in the downhill in Kvitjfell, Lara Gut-Behrami made an impressive return to the podium in the super-G on Sunday. The skier from Ticino proved her skills in the final section in particular and raced to second place thanks to a race to catch up. Only Federica Brignone is a measly six hundredths faster.

Although Gut-Behrami loses some of her lead, she is still able to defend her lead in the discipline World Cup against the strong Italian. Three races before the end of the season, Gut-Behrami has 55 points more in her account. But shortly after the race, the skier from Ticino still can't be happy about her 98th career World Cup podium finish.

"I keep making mistakes"

"I'm not satisfied at all. I keep making mistakes. It's been like this all season. It's my own fault, but I'm starting to get annoyed," says Gut-Behrami in the finish area in the SRF interview and is annoyed: "I lost eight tenths of a second in four gates."

And continues: "I thought the race was already lost anyway. I could have pushed even harder at the bottom. At the moment I can't be too happy about second place. Because I've been making mistakes all season. It's nobody's fault but my own. But I would like to turn it around."

Next chance in the giant slalom

Gut-Behrami has finished on the podium five times in the six super-Gs so far this World Cup winter. But even more would have been possible for the exceptional athlete. "I'm not skiing badly, but I'm lacking the consistency to ski without mistakes," says the 28-year-old, who explains: "I'm always looking for what I can improve. I'm not one to be satisfied when I've done well. I want to show what I can do - from top to bottom."

The next chance to do this will come soon, but not in the super-G. Next Saturday, a giant slalom is on the program in Åre. One thing is clear: if Gut-Behrami remains flawless, the competition will have to dress warmly.

