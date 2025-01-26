In the 13th race of the season, Lara Gut-Behrami takes her first victory of the World Cup winter at the World Championships dress rehearsal. The fifth super-G triumph in Garmisch is a vindication for the Ticino native after a difficult start to the season.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami is in excellent form at the main rehearsal for the World Championships. The skier from Ticino puts the competition in its place in the super-G in Garmisch and takes victory.

In the 13th race of the season - and the main rehearsal for the World Championships - it is the first victory of this World Cup winter for the skier from Ticino. When asked about it, Gut-Behrami says: "It's not a dream come true and can't be taken for granted. That's why it was more important for me to be a regular contender."

Gut-Behrami is taking the upcoming break until the World Championships in her stride: "Because traveling is intense and exhausting," says the Ticino native. Show more

The World Championships in Saalbach can come for Lara Gut-Behrami. The skier from Ticino shows a very strong run in the super-G in Garmisch, puts the competition in their place and climbs to the top of the podium for the first time since last March. It is Gut-Behrami's fifth super-G victory in Garmisch, Bavaria - and her 46th World Cup win in total.

"It was a good run. It wasn't easy to adjust. The conditions were still very difficult at the inspection. But in the end it was incredibly good to ski," Gut-Behrami said in the SRF interview at the finish. She always managed to attack and keep going: "I was able to pull off all the turns from top to bottom."

Not a concert of wishes

After several podium finishes, her first win of the season finally came in her 13th race of the season. A redemption for the 33-year-old? "You always exaggerate a little. It's not like I've been chasing for 10 years," Gut-Behrami clarifies. "Everything just has to work out for you to win. It's not a dream come true and can't be taken for granted. That's why it was more important for me to be a regular contender at the front. I knew that at some point I would bring everything together from top to bottom so that I could win."

And so Gut-Behrami does not want to overestimate her fifth Garmisch victory. "It's not the case that once you ski well, everything comes naturally. It was important for me to take one step at a time," explains Gut-Behrami. "It was difficult at the start of the season, then I found my confidence again and recently I've always done well and raced well."

Lara Gut-Behrami triumphs once again in Super G at Garmisch… it’s her fifth Super G victory here! 🏆🎿🔥



📸 @agencezoom #fisalpine #wintersport #worldcupgarmisch pic.twitter.com/nIKImETdwR — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) January 26, 2025

Valuable break before the World Championships

For Gut-Behrami, there is now valuable recovery time before the World Championship Super-G on February 6. "We're all glad that we now have a week's break and no races. Because the traveling is intense and exhausting," says the Ticino native.

The difficult conditions also bring additional challenges. "We talk a lot about safety, but if you don't know what's happening underfoot, it's difficult for the people around us to assess the situation," says Gut-Behrami. "Then it can quickly happen that a ski is too aggressive or too slippery. Compared to the past, there are more challenges. That's why it's good and nice that we now have a little time."

