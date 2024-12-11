  1. Residential Customers
Alpine skiing Gut-Behrami second in first training, Goggia twelfth on her comeback

SDA

11.12.2024 - 21:40

Promising first approach to the Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek: Lara Gut-Behrami in the first training session
Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami takes 2nd place in the first training run for Saturday's World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek. For the first time, the women are skiing on the Birds of Prey slope, which was previously reserved for men.

11.12.2024, 21:50

Only the Italian Federica Brignone was faster than Gut-Behrami, with a lead of 39 hundredths. Sofia Goggia's comeback after an eight-month injury break was very promising. She finished twelfth, 1.5 seconds behind. The other Swiss women lost a lot of time in this first attempt.

Further training sessions are planned in Beaver Creek on Thursday and Friday. The downhill is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.

