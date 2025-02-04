Lara Gut-Behrami put in a strong first training run. KEYSTONE

Lara Gut-Behrami put in a strong performance in the first training session for the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. The skier from Ticino is 0.05 seconds faster than American Breezy Johnson in the first test.

Lara Gut-Behrami put in a strong performance in the first training session for the World Championship downhill in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The Swiss skier finished with the best time, but was only 0.05 seconds faster than Breezy Johnson from the USA. In the ORF interview at the finish Gut-Behrami said: "I didn't expect to feel so good today." The Ticino native also explained that there were some built-in waves in the lower section, something that doesn't suit her particularly well: "It's not normally my strong point."

After the top 30 racers in the world, the two Italian co-favorites Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia can also keep up with Gut-Behrami to some extent. The second-best Swiss skier is Priska Ming-Nufer, who is 1.62 seconds behind in 8th place.

The other Swiss skiers Malorie Blanc, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin lost around two seconds on Gut-Behrami's best time.

The ranking list for the first training run (after 30 racers) 1st Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI), 1:43.92

2. Breezy Johnson (USA) + 0.05

3rd Federica Brignone (ITA) + 0.63

8th Priska Ming-Nufer (SUI) + 1.62

15th Malorie Blanc (SUI) + 1.91

16th Corinne Suter (SUI), +1.95

17th Michelle Gisin (SUI), + 2.12 Show more

