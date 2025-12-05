Lara Gut-Behrami underwent successful surgery on her left knee. Picture: Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami left hospital on Thursday and has her sights set on rehabilitation. The 34-year-old from Ticino had surgery on her left knee on Monday, as announced by Swiss-Ski.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Olympic super-G champion suffered a torn cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in a training crash in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on November 20.

"I am doing well and I would like to thank my surgeon in particular for his expertise and support, as well as the entire hospital staff for their care and kindness," said the ski racer. "I am looking forward to returning home and seeing my family and my team again."

She is now concentrating on the path that lies ahead of her in the coming months. A path that should lead her back to peak physical condition.