Lara Gut-Behrami impressively distances herself from the competition in the World Cup super-G final. Not only does she leave the women no chance, she also outpaces numerous men's speed specialists.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The men's and women's Super-G World Cup finals in Sun Valley are held on exactly the same course. This makes for interesting comparisons.

It quickly becomes clear: Lara Gut-Behrami not only puts on a show of strength against the women's competition, but also outpaces numerous men.

With her winning time, she would have achieved a top 10 place in the men's competition and is only 0.43 seconds behind ski king Marco Odermatt.

The 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn also impresses and leaves several men behind with her time - including Jared Goldberg, who she outdistances by almost two seconds.

The men's and women's Ski World Cup races are held on different slopes and different courses. This division makes comparisons between male and female athletes impossible - normally.

Not so at the World Cup final in Sun Valley, USA. There, the super-G races for both genders will take place on the exact same course on Sunday evening. A look at the results.

Gut-Behrami only 43 hundredths behind Odermatt

What is immediately noticeable: Lara Gut-Behrami is not only too fast for the women, but also for many of the men. With a time of 1:12.35, the skier from Ticino would be sensational in the men's top 10.

She leaves big names like James Crawford, Justin Murisier and Nils Allegre behind her. She is even less than half a second behind Marco Odermatt (43 hundredths).

Gut-Behrami conjures up a magical run in the snow in Sun Valley. KEYSTONE

Vonn narrowly loses duel between the 40-year-olds

The performance of 40-year-old World Cup returnee Lindsey Vonn is also unbelievable. She would finish 20th in the men's race. This puts her ahead of Dominik Paris, Alexis Monney, Miha Hrobat, Benno Brandis, Jan Zabystran (all eliminated) and Jared Goldberg, whom she beats by almost two seconds.

The duel between the oldies and 40-year-old Christof Innerhofer was lost by the US American by the narrowest of margins. The Italian crossed the finish line in 1:13.57 seconds - seven hundredths ahead of Lindsey Vonn.

Mixed ranking, top 20 Lukas Feurstein (Austria), 1:10.96

Raphael Haaser (Austria), 1:11.15

Franjo von Allmen (Switzerland), 1:11.38

Stefan Rogentin (Switzerland), 1:11.64

Marco Odermatt (Switzerland), 1:11.92

Stefan Eichberger (Austria), 1:11.99

Frederik Moeller (Norway), 1:12.17

Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria), 1:12.17

Stefan Babinsky (Austria), 1:12.20

Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland), 1:12.35

Giovanni Franzoni (Italy), 1:12.43

Nils Allegre (France), 1:12.49

Adrian Sejersted (Norway), 1:12.64

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA), 1:12.86

Justin Murisier (Switzerland), 1:12.92

James Crawford (Canada), 1:12.94

Daniel Hemetsberger (Austria), 1:13.05

Loic Meillard (Switzerland), 1:13.34

Christof Innerhofer (Italy), 1:13.57

Lindsey Vonn (USA), 1:13.64

The only men's athlete to cross the finish line who is not in the mixed top 20 is Jared Goldberg. The American finished the race in 1:15.26 and would therefore finish 16th in the women's race. Two Swiss athletes, Corinne Suter and Gut-Behrami, also beat him.

Admittedly, the comparison between the sexes is somewhat misleading, as the women will be skiing the freshly prepared course at 18:00 on Sunday, while the men will only be left with the rutted remains from 19:30.

