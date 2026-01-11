Lara Gut-Behrami is out for the whole season after a serious knee injury. (archive photo) Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa

The loss of Lara Gut-Behrami hits the Swiss women's team hard. Women's head coach Beat Tschuor admits: 'The accident could have been avoided with other goal flags.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami is out for the entire season after a serious fall with severe knee injuries, which significantly weakens the Swiss speed team.

Women's head coach Beat Tschuor describes the accident as avoidable and sees potential for injury prevention in the flags used.

Austria team boss Roland Assinger knows a solution that could be implemented immediately: triangular flags like those used in snowboarding. Show more

Without Lara Gut-Behrami, the Swiss women's ski team is missing its figurehead in the speed category. While Holdener and Rast are shining with podium places in the technical competitions, things are currently looking bleak for Switzerland in the downhill and super-G. Janine Schmitt's surprising 5th place yesterday in the downhill in Zauchensee was the best result for the speed women this winter, with Corinne Suter at least making her comeback from injury.

The devastating fall of team leader Lara Gut-Behrami happened on November 20th in the USA in Copper Mountain. Blick" writes that the Super-G training was hectic and crowded at the time, as many teams were on site. Visibility was poor, the light was flat and the snow was aggressive. Gut-Behrami had approached a gate too closely, got his hand caught and crashed with serious consequences. With a torn cruciate ligament, torn medial collateral ligament and meniscus damage, the 34-year-old missed the entire Olympic season, which should have been her last.

It is still unclear whether the Ticino native will return to the ski slopes as a professional. Women's head coach Beat Tschuor says: "Lara will decide that with those around her. If she comes back, she will be very welcome."

Could the accident have been avoided?

But Tschuor makes another explosive statement. He said on ORF about Lara Gut-Behrami's injury: "The accident could have been avoided." The coach explains that this would have been possible with other flags, namely those that tear in the middle under high loads. They experimented with this years ago. The predetermined breaking point reduces torsional falls because the goal gives way. However, according to Tschuor, the flags were only successful in races.

Regarding Gut-Behrami's accident, he also holds himself and Swiss-Ski accountable: "We have to critically examine whether we could have done something differently. Injury prevention must be an issue." Incidentally, there was no criticism from the injured Gut-Behrami, as Tschuor notes: "She never made any accusations."

Triangular flags like for snowboarding?

Regarding the alternative flags, Austria team boss Roland Assinger explains in "Blick" that too many flags are torn during training - which is why staff would be needed at every gate with these flags. His alternative suggestion: triangular flags like in snowboarding.

Will triangular flags soon be used in skiing? KEYSTONE

The flag currently used in skiing works for downhill skiers such as Dominik Paris or Vincent Kriechmayr, as they weigh around 100 kilograms. However, it doesn't work for women weighing 65 kilos, which is why the triangular flags would be a "solution that can be implemented immediately."

