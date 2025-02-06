Lara Gut-Behrami and the Swiss women fail to get up to speed in the World Championship Super-G in Saalbach of all places and miss out on the medals. Comments on the first women's World Championship race.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss women miss out on the podium in the World Championship Super-G in Saalbach and miss out on the medals. The best Swiss skier is Lara Gut-Behrami in 8th place.

"I didn't ski that well and didn't get into the rhythm," says Gut-Behrami at the finish. Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin's analysis was similar.

By contrast, 21-year-old Malorie Blanc is satisfied with her performance and delighted with her 12th place in her World Championship debut. Show more

Victory in Garmisch, 2nd places in Beaver Creek, St. Moritz and Cortina and 5th place in St. Anton - Lara Gut-Behrami's super-G results this World Cup winter speak for themselves. But in the World Cup race of all races, the skier from Ticino doesn't get going and finishes in 8th place - the furthest back she has ever been this season.

"I didn't ski that well and didn't get into the rhythm. I skied a bit too round. That's no way to win a medal," explains Gut-Behrami in the SRF interview. "If you can't do everything you set out to do, then you get results like this. That's just the way it is," says the 33-year-old and makes it clear: "I wasn't able to show my best skiing."

"You can't force it in skiing either"

Nevertheless, Gut-Behrami is the best Swiss skier in the first women's World Championship race. Corinne Suter in 14th place and Michelle Gisin in 17th place are disappointing. "I didn't find the right mix to loosen the ski," says Suter, who, like Gut-Behrami, didn't really get going. "It was difficult to find the speed and not stick too firmly to the line," said the 30-year-old. "I tried my best, but you can't force it - not even in skiing."

Michelle Gisin notes: "It's difficult to find the flow from top to bottom and make everything fit together perfectly. The level is very high and you have to hit every turn from the top to the bottom. (...) Unfortunately, I didn't manage it that well - not today either."

Malorie Blanc put in a good performance. The 21-year-old finished 12th in her World Championship debut with start number 26. "I am very satisfied. I gave it my best shot. I didn't start so well at the top and made a small mistake. Then I tried to be as fast as possible. It was very cool," says Blanc.

The next chance for a Swiss speed medal for the women will follow soon. The World Championship downhill is already on the program in Saalbach on Saturday.

