Raphael Haaser crashed badly a week ago in the giant slalom in Hafjell. Despite this, the Austrian traveled to the World Cup final in the USA. The two-time World Championship medal winner from Saalbach has a painful few days behind him.

Syl Battistuzzi

While the Swiss celebrated a historic triple victory in the giant slalom in Hafjell - Loïc Meillard won ahead of Marco Odermatt and Thomas Tumler - the Austrian Raphael Haaser experienced the dark side of his profession in mid-March.

The 27-year-old, who was still on a high after winning gold (giant slalom) and silver (super-G) at the World Championships, crashed heavily in the second run in Norway. He tore a gate with his head and the accident resulted in "a few broken teeth" and "unbearable pain".

Dental challenge

On Monday, the Tyrolean had a marathon operation at home. "It took a good three hours, it wasn't so funny, but now everything is fine so far," says Haaser (via "Krone").

Raphael Haaser with a bloodied face after his fall. Imago

The treatment was no easy matter. "First of all, it was a challenge to get the last remnants of the three teeth that were knocked out out of my mouth," explains Haaser and continues: "Thank God the bone was so good that they were able to put implants in straight away." The Austria star will then undergo follow-up treatment in the summer to receive a post crown.

Despite the operation, Haaser wants to take part in the World Cup final in Sun Valley and has traveled to the USA, as he reported via the Austrian federation. The Tyrolean feels physically well and therefore wants to compete in both the super-G and giant slalom at the end of the season. "I don't need teeth to ski", the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper quotes him as saying.