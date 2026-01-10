Lenz Hächler misses the second giant slalom run in Adelboden by just five hundredths. Picture: Keystone

Lenz Hächler misses the second run in the giant slalom in Adelboden and thus his set goal by a measly five hundredths. The disappointment in the finish area is correspondingly great.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lenz Hächler almost makes it into the second run at his second giant slalom start on the Chuenisbärgli. Just five hundredths off the final time.

As soon as he crossed the finish line, Hächler sensed that his run would not be enough to break into the top 30.

In an interview with blue News, the Zug native explains what he is currently missing. Show more

After the Chuenisbärgli baptism of fire and the failure on the finish slope last year, Lenz Hächler finishes 29th in his second Adelboden start with bib number 40. However, the 22-year-old is not really happy about it - because he already fears what will happen shortly afterwards.

"I assumed that it wouldn't be enough for the second run," explains Hächler, shaking his head in the finish area in an interview with blue News. At the time, however, the man from Zug did not yet know that he would ultimately be just five hundredths short of the top 30.

No excuses

And this despite the fact that Hächler is still searching for his top form: "I'm still lacking confidence from the few days of training. It doesn't feel so smooth yet. I just have to remain patient."

He does not want to use the difficult conditions in the snowy Bernese Oberland as an excuse. "The conditions were pretty similar for everyone. The piste was great. Of course it snowed, but I usually see that as an opportunity for me because it doesn't bother me. It's not my fault."

And so, just like last year, the giant slalom specialist has to say goodbye to the frenetic home crowd earlier than he had hoped. "It's cool when you finish here. I tried to soak it up a bit," says Hächler. "Nevertheless, the disappointment naturally outweighs the disappointment."

You might also be interested in this