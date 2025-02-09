What's going on with the men's speed team? Franjo von Allmen, Marco Odermatt and co. turn up at the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach with totally crazy hairstyles. But see for yourself.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss men's speed team turned up with crazy hairstyles for the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach.

In the style of teammate Alexis Monney, the rest of the Swiss team have also shaved off their hair.

The ski stars with their crazy hairstyles fervently sing the Swiss national anthem.

Even the service staff had to believe it, as Franjo von Allmen reveals to SRF. Ski legend Beat Feuz, on the other hand, escaped the razor. Show more

"Tonight we're going down", was the big party announcement by the newly crowned downhill world champion Franjo von Allmen after the race in Saalbach on Sunday afternoon. Bronze medal winner Monney even jokingly warned: "It might be dangerous."

So it was clear early on: there would be celebrations in the evening - and how!

And the speed men did not disappoint. Apparently in reference to the wild party after the downhill in Kitzbühel, when Monney suddenly turned up in the evening with a bald head, Franjo von Allmen, Marco Odermatt and co. all turned up to the award ceremony in Saalbach with crazy hairstyles.

From left to right: Stefan Rogentin, Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt are almost unrecognizable at the award ceremony in Saalbach. KEYSTONE

The hair madness leads to wonderful scenes: At the top of the stage, downhill king Franjo von Allmen stands with a partially shaved head and fervently sings the Swiss national anthem together with the Swiss-Ski team (see video above). His teammates present hair styles just as curious as the world champion himself.

Odi shines with a kind of shaved monk's parting, Rogentin has only left something at the back - and whoever shaved Murisier's hair seemed to have been in an extremely wild artistic mood.

Marco Odermatt presented himself at the award ceremony after the men's World Championship downhill in Saalbach with a partially shaved skull. KEYSTONE

The hairstyle fireworks in side profile. KEYSTONE

Beat Feuz: "I snuck out"

During an appearance in the SRF studio, Franjo von Allmen then presents his - let's say unusual - hair to the cameras, exclusively illuminated. When asked about this, the Swiss World Cup hero laughs: "It just went badly."

The 23-year-old then reveals that he was the first to unpack the razor: "I was the first to cut it. But in the end, everyone had to believe in it anyway," laughs von Allmen, explaining that even the service staff were given new hairstyles.

SRF expert Beat Feuz also came within a hair's breadth of falling under the razor. However, the Swiss skiing legend apparently escaped the young ski cracks: "I walked past briefly today, when it was in full swing. I then shifted into reverse again and snuck out," says Feuz with a laugh.