Mikaela Shiffrin wins her ninth slalom crystal globe on Sunday. KEYSTONE

Mikaela Shiffrin once again made history in the Spindleruv Mlyn slalom on Sunday. With her victory, she secured her ninth slalom crystal globe - no one has ever achieved this before her.

Andreas Lunghi

The 30-year-old is once again the measure of all things in the pole forest this season. On Sunday, she once again dominated the competition in Spindleruv Mlyn and kept her first pursuer, Camille Rast, at a distance of 1.67 seconds.

It is the 71st slalom victory and the 108th World Cup success overall for the US dominator. What probably means even more to her is that she has secured her ninth crystal globe in this discipline early on with her seventh victory in her eighth slalom.

This also makes her the sole record holder in this discipline. She previously shared the record with Ingemar Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn, who won eight small crystal globes in the slalom and downhill respectively. Vonn could catch up with her compatriot again in the spring, as she is the clear leader in the downhill discipline rankings.

"I have no words for it at the moment," says Mikaela Shiffrin with a smile in an interview with SRF after the race. "I didn't think about the crystal globe all day. I knew beforehand that it was possible, but I didn't think about it."

"Rast was close in the second run"

She had to focus on other things, such as being on the mountain earlier than for the giant slalom on Saturday because the start time was earlier. One passage in the second run also gave her a bit of a headache: "I was worried that I would mess it up," says the 30-year-old.

When asked about her lead over the competition, Shiffrin says that this is not the case in every race. It was an advantage for her to start with bib number 1 in the first run.

"We didn't know how the snow would feel. I had no expectations and just skied as fast as I could. When I knew more about the conditions, I was already at the finish line."

The other athletes would have known that there were one or two pitfalls on the slope, which could be a bit of a hindrance. "So start number 1 was perfect for me. Camille (Rast, ed.) was close in the 2nd run - it's a big push every time," concludes the dominator.

