Weather forces FIS to change program "Didn't see anything at all" - Conditions in Beaver Creek are at the limit

"I can't remember ever skiing in such heavy snowfall," says Arnaud Boisset after the second training run in Beaver Creek. Keystone

The officials in Beaver Creek have to adjust their World Cup program again - the snow and weather leave them little room for manoeuvre. Meanwhile, the Swiss are able to impress in training.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The men's downhill in Beaver Creek will take place on Thursday due to the weather. The super-G date remains open for the time being.

Due to a lack of snow, the downhill and super-G will be run on a shortened course, which will reduce the running time by around ten seconds.

"I can't remember ever having raced in such heavy snowfall. I really couldn't see anything at all in some sections," says Arnaud Boisset after the 2nd training session. Show more

After several days of uncertainty, it is now clear that the men's downhill will take place on Thursday at 19:00, one day earlier than originally planned. The ski association will announce on Thursday when the super-G - originally scheduled for Saturday - can take place. There is also no new date yet for the giant slalom.

Initially, four races were planned: two downhill races on Thursday and Friday, plus a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. However, due to a lack of snow, the first downhill scheduled for this Thursday was already canceled last week.

FIS Race Director Markus Waldner had already explained on Monday that the downhill and super-G would be run on a shortened course due to safety and lack of snow. In the speed disciplines, the athletes will turn off immediately after the "Golden Eagle" passage at the height of the "Harrier jump" - reducing the running time by around ten seconds.

Swiss duo impresses in 2nd training session

In the second training session for the downhill on Thursday, Alexis Monney and Stefan Rogentin made a particularly strong impression from a Swiss perspective. Monney finished second, just 0.16 seconds behind the Canadian Cameron Alexander. Rogentin finished third, 25 hundredths of a second behind. Marco Odermatt took sixth place, 0.75 seconds behind Alexander. Niels Hintermann, who is about to make his comeback after recovering from cancer, set the 14th-best time.

The second training run on the "Birds of Prey" also demanded a lot from the riders: the conditions were once again at the limit. Arnaud Boisset, who had to recover from a serious concussion after a crash in Beaver Creek last year, describes the difficult situation in the "Blick" as follows: "I can't remember ever skiing in such heavy snowfall. I really couldn't see anything at all in some sections."

Let's hope that the downhill can go ahead on Thursday without any interruptions or serious crashes.

