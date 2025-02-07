Marco Odermatt becomes Super-G World Champion in Saalbach. A title he has never won before. But there are not many gaps left in the 27-year-old's palmares.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins his third world championship title in Saalbach. After the downhill and giant slalom, the 27-year-old now also takes the title in the super-G.

Odermatt's palmares is huge. There are very few titles left that the man from Nidwalden has not yet won.

Odermatt can close two more gaps at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina. Show more

Before the start of the season, Marco Odermatt announced that his big goal for the season was to win the downhill in Kitzbühel. He didn't succeed, but instead Odermatt won his first golden chamois in the super-G on the legendary Streif.

With the downhill victory in Kitzbühel, Odermatt once again has a goal for next season that he has not yet achieved. Otherwise, the 27-year-old's palmares is full to bursting. We take a look at the successes Odermatt has already celebrated and the titles* he has yet to win.

*As Odermatt does not compete in slaloms, these are not listed in the overview.

World Championships

With his super-G victory in Saalbach, Marco Odermatt has also won a world championship title in his third discipline. Incidentally, Odermatt has never won a medal other than gold at either the World Championships or the Olympic Games.

Downhill: 🥇 Gold 2023 in Courchevel

Super-G: 🥇 Gold 2025 in Saalbach

Giant slalom: 🥇 Gold 2023 in Courchevel

Junior World Championships

Odermatt caused a sensation for the first time at the 2018 Junior World Championships in Davos. The man from Nidwalden won five gold medals. Odermatt has won everything there is to win at the Junior World Championships.

Downhill: 🥇 Gold 2018 in Davos

Super-G: 🥇 Gold 2018 in Davos

Giant slalom: 🥇 Gold 2016 in Sochi and 2018 in Davos

Combined: 🥇 Gold 2018 in Davos

Team: 🥇 Gold 2018 in Davos

Olympic Games

As the Olympic Games only take place every four years, the medals at the Olympics are of course the most difficult to win. Odermatt didn't compete in Pyeongchang in 2018, but in 2022 he won gold in his favorite discipline, giant slalom. However, he has yet to win a medal in the speed disciplines. In 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, he has the chance to fill this gap in his palmares in the super-G and downhill.

Downhill: ❌ no medal yet

Super-G: ❌ no medal yet

Giant slalom: 🥇 Gold 2022 in Beijing

World Cup

Odermatt has won everything there is to win in the World Cup. He has won races in the three disciplines in which he competes. He has also won the small crystal globe in downhill, super-G and giant slalom. He has already won the overall World Cup three times.

Overall World Cup: ✅ Won in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024

Victory in the downhill: ✅ 4 victories

Downhill discipline ranking: ✅ Won in 2024

Victory in the super-G: ✅ 14 victories

Super-G discipline ranking: ✅ Won in 2023 and 2024

Victory in the giant slalom: ✅ 26 wins

Giant slalom discipline ranking: ✅ Won in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024

World Cup classics

Odermatt still has a few gaps at speed level. For example, the aforementioned downhill in Kitzbühel. He has also never won the downhill in Bormio and has yet to win the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden. Odermatt has already won all the races at giant slalom level. He has even won the classics in Alta Badia and Adelboden several times.

Downhill Wengen: ✅ Won three times

Downhill Kitzbühel: ❌ not yet won

Downhill Bormio: ❌ not yet won

Downhill Val Gardena/Gröden: ✅ won 1x

Super-G Wengen: ✅ won 1x

Super-G Kitzbühel: ✅ won 1x

Super-G Bormio: ✅ won 2x

Super-G Val Gardena/Gröden: ❌ not yet won

Giant slalom Adelboden: ✅ won 4x

Giant slalom Alta Badia: ✅ won 5x

