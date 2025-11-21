Lara Gut-Behrami crashed heavily in super-G training. Picture: KEYSTONE

Instead of a farewell season culminating in the Olympic Games not far from her home in Italy, Lara Gut-Behrami is facing an abrupt end to her career. The skier from Ticino crashes during super-G training in North America and a serious knee injury is on the cards.

Luca Betschart

Lara Gut-Behrami had a serious fall on Thursday during super-G training in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Initial investigations on site indicate an injury to her left knee, as reported by Swiss-Ski on Friday. According to "Blick", the two-time overall World Cup winner is said to have suffered a concussion in the fall, and there are also fears of a possible cruciate ligament rupture and meniscus damage.

Rainer Salzgeber, race director of Gut-Behrami's outfitter Head, has seen a video of the fall and knows the details. The 48-time World Cup winner got her hand caught on a gate during a bump. "She then rolled over. A huge fall, as we've also seen with other athletes. It was violent," Salzgeber told Blick.

The Olympic super-G champion will return from North America to Switzerland as soon as possible to undergo extensive medical examinations, according to the Swiss-Ski press release. It will only be possible to make a statement on the extent of the injury after these examinations.

If the speculation about a serious knee injury is confirmed, this would probably mean the end of Gut-Behrami's career. The 34-year-old announced some time ago that she would retire after this season. In her career, Gut-Behrami has won the overall World Cup twice, Olympic and World Championship gold and 48 World Cup races.

Left knee again

It would not be the first time that Gut-Behrami has experienced the dark side of ski racing. Her left knee has already been affected by a serious injury once before. At the 2017 home World Championships in St. Moritz, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a meniscus injury while racing in the combined slalom.

However, this was not her first major injury. Previously, Gut-Behrami had missed the entire 2009/10 season after she crashed heavily during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee following an inside skiing error and suffered a dislocation to her right hip.

Role model of attentiveness

The impending forced break has hit an athlete who has learned to listen to her body like no other in recent years. "The risk is too high. I don't want an injury to end my career," Gut-Behrami said in October 2024, when she decided against competing in Sölden at short notice after skiing in. Back then, a lot of little things came together - knee problems, the flu, mental fatigue. It took courage for the previous year's winner to withdraw and openly admit that she didn't feel ready.

For Gut-Behrami, this step was part of a learning process: accepting that not everything is always possible in top-class sport. "It was a key to celebrating long-term success, because it helped me to stay healthy in my head," she said looking back. The fact that it now hit her, of all people, who is so aware of her limits and otherwise consistently protects herself, makes the fall in Colorado even more tragic.

Started with a podium finish

Her last season had started well for Gut-Behrami. At the end of October at the start of the World Cup in Sölden, the 48-time World Cup winner finished third on the podium in the giant slalom. Now she wanted to prepare for the speed season opener in the second week of December in St. Moritz in optimal conditions in North America.

Before the two downhill races and a super-G in the Engadine, however, the Women's World Cup still stops in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and in Tremblant, Canada. At these two stops, Gut-Behrami would have had a total of three giant slaloms on the program.