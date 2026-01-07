The final preparations are underway in Adelboden. KEYSTONE

Preparations for the World Cup races in Adelboden are in full swing, but the weather forecasts are giving the organizers a headache.

The 70th Adelboden Ski Days are on the program this weekend in the Bernese Oberland, and anyone thinking of tradition in alpine ski racing cannot avoid the Chuenisbärgli. Adelboden has been on the World Cup calendar without interruption since the FIS World Cup was founded in 1967.

On Saturday, the racers start the traditional giant slalom, on Sunday the slalom, which has been held since the turn of the millennium, is on the program. The first runs start at 10.30 a.m., the decisions will be made from 1.30 p.m. onwards. Tens of thousands of ski fans are once again expected over the two days of racing.

However, the weather forecasts for the weekend are once again giving the organizers cause for concern. Heavy snowfall is expected, which could jeopardize the staging of the race. The program was already changed last year due to the weather. However, according to a report in "Blick", Swiss-Ski head coach Tom Stauffer currently sees no reason for another change, as more snow is forecast for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the piste crew are working tirelessly to create the best possible conditions, while the FIS regulations on piste preparation are causing controversy.

Controversy over slope preparation

The International Ski Federation has recently started preparing the World Cup slopes with less water, which is met with mixed reactions in the scene, as the Blick writes. Austrian Hans Knauss supports this approach - the former Adelboden winner believes that less ice on the slopes could lead to fewer serious falls. Felix Neureuther, on the other hand, criticizes the fact that the inadequate preparation at the women's World Cup slalom in Semmering led to numerous crashes.

Toni Hari, the experienced slope manager in Adelboden, remains true to his tried and tested method and continues to rely on hard and compact slopes. The legendary finish slope on the Chuneisbärgli should also be icy this year. "In Adelboden, we logically expect to have a much better slope for our World Cup races than in Semmering," Hari told Blick.

Day of mourning in memory of Crans-Montana

Regardless of the weather conditions, the race OC has already announced a change to the program for Friday. This is in connection with the tragedy in Crans-Montana, in which over 40 people lost their lives. President Guy Parmelin has declared a national day of mourning, in which Adelboden will also take part. The planned supporting program will be adapted to create space for remembrance and cohesion.