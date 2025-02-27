The 44th Junior World Ski Championships will take place in Tarvisio, Italy, from February 27 to March 6, 2025. Stay up to date here and never miss a decision.
No races on Friday
After a highly enjoyable start to the World Championships from a Swiss perspective, Friday's races fell victim to the heavy snowfall. Neither the super-G nor the junior team combined can take place. The next races, the super-G and the junior team combined, are due to take place on Saturday - weather permitting.
Swiss double victory at the start! Grob takes gold in the downhill, silver for Mathis
The Junior World Championships in Tarvisio, Italy, get off to a very good start from a Swiss perspective. Stefanie Grob and Jasmin Mathis secured a double victory in the women's downhill.
Due to the poor slope conditions, the medal winners were determined in a sprint downhill with two runs. Stefanie Grob was not deterred by this. Just like two years earlier in St. Anton, the 21-year-old from Appenzell was crowned Junior World Champion in the supreme discipline.
Just one hundredth of a second behind her, Jasmin Mathis, who is the same age, finished in second place to complete the Swiss one-two. After the first run, Mathis from Nidwalden was already in 2nd place 14 hundredths behind Grob, who was leading at the halfway point. France's Garance Meyer completed the podium.
While Mathis had never before finished on the podium at international junior championships, Grob won her sixth medal at a Junior World Championships.
Philipp Kälin takes silver in the downhill
Switzerland also wins its first medal in the men's downhill. Philipp Kälin missed out on gold by just two hundredths of a second and took silver. Victory goes to the German Felix Roesle, bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Fernsebner. Sandro Manser, still in the lead after the first run, loses a lot of time in the decision after a big mistake and clearly misses out on the medals.
Eleven races in eight days
The race program of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio
- Thursday, February 27, 11:00 am: Downhill juniors
- Thursday, February 27, 12:00: Downhill juniors
- Friday, February 28, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
- Friday, February 28, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
- Saturday, March 1, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
- Saturday, March 1, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
- Sunday, March 2, 12:00 noon: Team Parallel Event
- Monday, March 3, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
- Tuesday, March 4, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
- Wednesday, March 5, 09:30/13:00: Junior slalom
- Thursday, March 6, 09:30/13:00: Junior Slalom
*Start times may change at short notice.
16 Swiss athletes are at the start
The Swiss-Ski World Championship line-up
- Women:
Grob Stefanie (SC Brülisau-Weissbad)
Mathis Jasmin (SC Buochs)
Buff Faye (SC Alpina St. Moritz)
Willi Alina (SC Vermol)
Zehnder Shaienne (SC Ahorn-Hergiswil)
Piller Sue (SC Schönried)
Allenbach Dania (SC Turbach-Bissen)
Fausch Sina (SC Larein Jenaz)
- Men:
Kälin Philipp (SC Stoos)
Fux Giuliano (SC Grächen)
Manser Sandro (SC Feusisberg)
Schrag Yann (SC Schwarzsee)
Janet Gabin (SC Verbier)
Bebi Joel (Laax RLS)
Clarke Robert (SC Morgins)
Spencer Jack (SC Gstaad)
