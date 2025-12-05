  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shocking moment in Beaver Creek Helmet lost, motionless in the snow: Rok Aznoh has a horror crash

Syl Battistuzzi

5.12.2025

A serious fall by Rok Aznoh overshadows the World Cup race in Beaver Creek: the 23-year-old Slovenian loses his helmet and remains motionless. The diagnosis was not made until hours later.

05.12.2025, 09:51

05.12.2025, 10:21

The downhill race in Beaver Creek on Thursday was overshadowed by a heavy fall by Rok Aznoh. The 23-year-old Slovenian was felled by a snowfall in the middle section. Race number 58 lost his helmet on impact and remained motionless.

After a long interruption, the 2023 Junior World Champion was transported away in a rescue sled and the race was eventually resumed. In the end, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt triumphed on the "Birds of Prey", but this was overshadowed by the accident.

Downhill in Beaver Creek. Odermatt triumphs at the Birds of Prey - von Allmen narrowly misses the podium

Downhill in Beaver CreekOdermatt triumphs at the Birds of Prey - von Allmen narrowly misses the podium

The hospital in Vail later gave the exact diagnosis: the Slovenian suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus, but fortunately no serious head or neck injuries. The season is now over for the talented skier.

Rok Aznoh has to be transported away by rescue sled.
Rok Aznoh has to be transported away by rescue sled.
KEYSTONE

More skis

Make-up date set. Downhill in Beaver Creek canceled in Val Gardena/Gröden

Make-up date setDownhill in Beaver Creek canceled in Val Gardena/Gröden

Odermatt amazes the team radio.

Odermatt amazes the team radio"I've never seen anyone ski the steep slope like that"

Bad weather forecasts. Next program change in Beaver Creek: Super-G on Friday instead of Saturday

Bad weather forecastsNext program change in Beaver Creek: Super-G on Friday instead of Saturday