A serious fall by Rok Aznoh overshadows the World Cup race in Beaver Creek: the 23-year-old Slovenian loses his helmet and remains motionless. The diagnosis was not made until hours later.

Syl Battistuzzi

The downhill race in Beaver Creek on Thursday was overshadowed by a heavy fall by Rok Aznoh. The 23-year-old Slovenian was felled by a snowfall in the middle section. Race number 58 lost his helmet on impact and remained motionless.

After a long interruption, the 2023 Junior World Champion was transported away in a rescue sled and the race was eventually resumed. In the end, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt triumphed on the "Birds of Prey", but this was overshadowed by the accident.

The hospital in Vail later gave the exact diagnosis: the Slovenian suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus, but fortunately no serious head or neck injuries. The season is now over for the talented skier.