A year ago, Lucrezia Lorenzi lost her sister Matilde in a training accident. Now the Italian skier is ending her career - with moving words and a final greeting to the "princess".

The Italian skier Lucrezia Lorenzi has retired. The 27-year-old wrote on social media: "There are moments in life when you feel a circle closing. Today is that day for me. After years of snow, sacrifices, joys and disappointments, the time has come for me to say goodbye to my career as a professional athlete."

Lucrezia Lorenzi suffered a terrible stroke of fate just over a year ago. In November 2024, her 19-year-old sister Matilde, who was also an active professional skier, died during a training run on the Val Senales glacier in South Tyrol. In her post, Lucrezia Lorenzi also refers to her deceased sister: "The last year has been so hard, but don't worry, princess ... the snow will always be a part of us."

The world that got a little too narrow

Lucrezia Lorenzi competed in a total of 21 races, finishing in the points twice in the slalom. The Italian raced 66 times in the European Cup and finished second once in the slalom. Now her career has come to an end at the age of 27, Lorenzi explains that although skiing has been her home, her school and her greatest passion, it is time to end her career: "Deep down I know that this is the right time. Lately, I've had the feeling that this world, which had taken me in for years, was becoming a little too narrow for me, that I could no longer express myself as freely as I used to."

Sport had taught her resilience, strengthened her until she had developed broad shoulders and was able to carry everything she had learned with pride. She is now closing this chapter not with sadness, but with gratitude: "I am ready to face what is to come with the same passion, determination and fire that I have always shown on the race track."

