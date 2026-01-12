Shortly after his Olympic withdrawal, Marcel Hirscher surprises everyone with a change of sport. The snowboarding outing ends up being harmless despite the fall.

Patrick Lämmle

Marcel Hirscher has decided not to compete in this winter's Olympics. The Austrian, who competes for the Netherlands, is postponing his return to the World Cup indefinitely. In an Instagram video last week, the eight-time overall World Cup winner (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) explained: "The truth is: it won't work out. The pace I can go at is not World Cup-worthy. I'll keep training and maybe I'll make it to next year."

For now, however, he has swapped his skis for a snowboard. Possibly not the best idea, if you look at the video above, which Hirscher also posted on Instagram.