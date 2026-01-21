Rainer Pariasek poses with Ramon Zenhäusern and his fondue. bild: zvg

Eight years after his "pear-soft" TV moment, Ramon Zenhäusern surprises ORF presenter Rainer Pariasek with the perfect fondue. However, the slalom skier has to deliver in sporting terms - it all counts in Kitzbühel.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ramon Zenhäusern commemorates his legendary "Birnenweich" interview from 2018 with a gift and presents ORF presenter Rainer Pariasek with a specially developed "Birnenweich" fondue.

The viral interview brought him great fame after winning the Olympic silver medal.

Zenhäusern is currently battling to qualify for the Olympics and urgently needs another top 15 result in the slalom in Kitzbühel. Show more

On February 22, 2018, Ramon Zenhäusern sensationally wins the silver medal in the slalom at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. During his subsequent interview marathon, he also stops off at Austrian television, where he explains his emotional state: "So today, it's really soft."

When ORF presenter Rainer Pariasek asks what that means, Zenhäusern translates directly into High German: "Birnenweich!" The interview went viral and the likeable man from Valais became better known outside Switzerland, and not just thanks to his Olympic silver medal.

Looking back, Zenhäusern tells blue News: "When I saw the video afterwards, I had to laugh about it too, of course, because it came out so spontaneously." The 33-year-old continues: "I'm still often asked about it today."

"I'm proud to have my own fondue"

After the first slalom run in Wengen, which didn't go according to plan for Zenhäusern, there was a pear-soft comeback. Almost eight years after the cult interview, Zenhäusern has brought a gift for his colleague from Austrian TV: an original soft pear fondue, which the Valais native invented together with the "Vom Chäser" cheese dairy.

Zenhäusern explains to blue News: "They asked me if I would be interested in producing a 'Birnenweich' fondue with him. As I'm a fondue lover anyway, I was happy to take part. Today I am proud to have my own fondue."

ORF presenter Rainer Pariasek found the campaign with the soft pear fondue extremely funny. bild: zvg

Last Olympic chance in Kitzbühel

Ramon Zenhäusern's Olympic silver medal in 2018 was one of the Valais native's major career highlights. This season, the slalom specialist is fighting to be allowed to race at the Winter Games at all. In Wengen, 45th place after the first run was a bitter disappointment.

Zenhäusern only half fulfilled the qualification criteria with his 15th place in Adelboden. Two top 15 places or a place in the top 7 are required to fulfill the Swiss-Ski selection criteria. Zenhäusern therefore only has the slalom in Kitzbühel next Sunday left to achieve the second required top 15 place.

