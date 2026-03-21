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Farewell at the World Cup final Hintermann celebrates after the last race of his career: "It was a pleasure"

Jan Arnet

21.3.2026

Niels Hintermann is celebrated by Marco Odermatt and Co. in the finish area.
Niels Hintermann is celebrated by Marco Odermatt and Co. in the finish area.
Keystone

Niels Hintermann ends his career at the World Cup final in Kvitfjell. The Zurich native is really enjoying his last downhill and says what he's really looking forward to now.

21.03.2026, 13:44

21.03.2026, 13:46

"I'm done with skiing. I'm no longer prepared to risk my life the way I should." With these words, Niels Hintermann announced his retirement a week ago in Courchevel.

In his last race, the Zurich native is really enjoying it once again. He picks up the pace in the lower part of the course, puts his hands in the air and skis the last few meters with a big grin on his face.

As a result, he crosses the finish line 9.38 seconds behind winner Dominik Paris, where his team-mates are already waiting with bottles of champagne. Hintermann celebrates, takes a big sip of champagne and accepts congratulations.

Downhill at the World Cup final. Only Paris faster than von Allmen - Odermatt clearly beaten

Downhill at the World Cup finalOnly Paris faster than von Allmen - Odermatt clearly beaten

"It was fun, it was a pleasure to race again," says Hintermann in the SRF interview after the race. He had already received many congratulations before the downhill, but knew that he had to concentrate one last time. "I had no desire to lie here in a net. But I enjoyed it." He also slept very well. "There were even northern lights here last night. It really was perfect."

"An incredible journey"

Hintermann's recovery from lymphoma also played a decisive role in his decision to retire. Before the 2024/25 season, a physiotherapist had noticed an enlarged lymph node. Thanks to early detection and immediate treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he says he was given a second life. He no longer wants to jeopardize this. He is no longer prepared to go full throttle.

The 30-year-old looks back on a career with seven World Cup podiums, including three victories. He celebrated his two downhill successes at the venue of his farewell in Kvitfjell. "It was an incredible journey that I was able to experience. It was great with everyone who was there," he says.

Hintermann does not yet know exactly what will happen next for him. "I know that ZSC has something planned for Wednesday night in Game 3 (playoff quarter-final against Lugano, ed.). I'm sure I'll enjoy that. My heart beats for the Z now!"

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