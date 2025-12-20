Niels Hintermann makes an impressive return to the top of the world. After his seventh place in Val Gardena/Gröden, he explains what makes him particularly proud of his "masterstroke" on the Saslong.
- After missing the entire last season due to cancer, Niels Hintermann is back this World Cup winter with strong performances.
- In the second downhill race in Val Gardena/Gröden, the Zurich native finished in 7th place, right in the middle of the world's best - even though he didn't feel ready until shortly before the start.
- Hintermann is all the more proud of his performance at the finish: "This is a masterstroke for me."
Niels Hintermann is back! After missing the entire 2024/25 World Cup winter due to cancer, the 30-year-old is celebrating an impressive comeback this season, finishing in a strong seventh place in the second downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. And he did so despite not feeling well shortly before the start.
"Mentally I wasn't feeling well today, I didn't feel good. During the inspection I saw that it was getting much icier - I couldn't assess it anymore. Five minutes before the start, I didn't know whether I should race or not," says Hintermann in the SRF interview.
In the end, the three-time World Cup winner decided to start after all: "If the feeling had gotten worse, I would have simply stopped. But the feeling got better, I liked the jumps and I got into a flow."
And so the unleashed backman skied right into the middle of the world elite on the Saslong - and into the top 10 of a World Cup race for the first time since his victory in Kvitjfell in February 2024. "I would have signed that straight away," the Zurich native clarifies and says: "The way I had to warm up my body at the start on the one hand, but above all to get my mindset right, to just go out to the start house today - and then let it happen so that I get more and more in. That's a masterstroke for me. I certainly couldn't have done that last year. And I'm extremely proud of that."