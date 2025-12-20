Niels Hintermann achieves "a masterstroke" on the Saslong in Val Gardena/Gröden. Picture: Keystone

Niels Hintermann makes an impressive return to the top of the world. After his seventh place in Val Gardena/Gröden, he explains what makes him particularly proud of his "masterstroke" on the Saslong.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After missing the entire last season due to cancer, Niels Hintermann is back this World Cup winter with strong performances.

In the second downhill race in Val Gardena/Gröden, the Zurich native finished in 7th place, right in the middle of the world's best - even though he didn't feel ready until shortly before the start.

Hintermann is all the more proud of his performance at the finish: "This is a masterstroke for me." Show more

Niels Hintermann is back! After missing the entire 2024/25 World Cup winter due to cancer, the 30-year-old is celebrating an impressive comeback this season, finishing in a strong seventh place in the second downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. And he did so despite not feeling well shortly before the start.

"Mentally I wasn't feeling well today, I didn't feel good. During the inspection I saw that it was getting much icier - I couldn't assess it anymore. Five minutes before the start, I didn't know whether I should race or not," says Hintermann in the SRF interview.

In the end, the three-time World Cup winner decided to start after all: "If the feeling had gotten worse, I would have simply stopped. But the feeling got better, I liked the jumps and I got into a flow."

And so the unleashed backman skied right into the middle of the world elite on the Saslong - and into the top 10 of a World Cup race for the first time since his victory in Kvitjfell in February 2024. "I would have signed that straight away," the Zurich native clarifies and says: "The way I had to warm up my body at the start on the one hand, but above all to get my mindset right, to just go out to the start house today - and then let it happen so that I get more and more in. That's a masterstroke for me. I certainly couldn't have done that last year. And I'm extremely proud of that."

You might also be interested in this