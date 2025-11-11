Lindsey Vonn (left) and Maria Höfl-Riesch after the downhill in Lake Louise in November 2012. Picture: Keystone

Three-time Olympic champion Maria Höfl-Riesch talks about her rivalry with Lindsey Vonn in a podcast and reveals why their friendship did not survive the fierce competition.

Luca Betschart

Maria Höfl-Riesch has won three Olympic and two World Championship gold medals in her impressive career and is Lindsey Vonn's great rival in her prime. The German raced against the US-American at a young age, for the first time at the Junior World Championships in 2002.

A friendship even developed between the two companions. When Höfl-Riesch suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures within a year in 2005, she was able to count on Vonn's support. "We got on well when I came back from my injuries, when she was clearly the better skier until I had fully recovered, both mentally and physically," Höfl-Riesch explains in the "Sport1 Deep Die" podcast.

The fateful ball fight

But then the relationship between the two exceptional skiers changed. "When the duel for the overall World Cup also came to a head, there was also a spat. That's how it was," says Höfl-Riesch. The 40-year-old clarifies that they both had a part to play: "But she definitely couldn't handle it as well when I beat her as the other way around."

When Höfl-Riesch won the overall World Cup in 2011 with a lead of just three points and Vonn felt cheated because of a missed race, a rift occurred. A discussion followed later. But for Höfl-Riesch it was clear: "It's no longer the way it was between us before."

