Bitter evening in Courchevel Holdener after crashing in the 2nd run: "I got the bum's rush"

Tobias Benz

30.1.2025

Wendy Holdener misses out on the slalom podium in Courchevel after a fall in the second run.
KEYSTONE

Wendy Holdener is annoyed after her mistake in the second run in Courchevel, which may have cost her victory. Nevertheless, the racer from Schwyz is taking positives with her for the World Championships in Saalbach.

30.01.2025, 22:19

30.01.2025, 22:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Wendy Holdener crashes in the second run of the night slalom in Courchevel and misses out on an excellent starting position.
  • The skier from Schwyz is visibly upset after the race, but still sees a lot of positives that she can take with her.
Show more

"Sad is the wrong word. I'm pissed off," was the clear message from a visibly annoyed Wendy Holdener after the slalom in Courchevel. "I'm very disappointed, I wanted to go for the win today," she told SRF.

The skier from Schwyz had crashed shortly after the start of the second run, after finishing the first run in second place and just 16 hundredths behind the eventual winner Zrinka Ljutic.

Slalom in Courchevel. Holdener crashes and misses out on the podium - Rast (5th) best Swiss skier

Lots of positives for the World Championships in Saalbach

The explanation for the failure is quickly found. "I went all-in. It was awesome up to that point," explains Holdener on SRF - and describes the fall: "It happened so quickly. I think I fell in where there were a few tracks - and I was already standing next to it."

Thanks to her excellent first run, the 31-year-old can still take a lot of positives from the upcoming World Championships in Saalbach. "That's exactly how I wanted to approach it. Of course I didn't want to make the mistake, but I'm taking most of today with me. I skied well."

The World Ski Championships in Saalbach begin next week. The women's slalom is scheduled for February 15.

