Shock moment in Courchevel Holdener crashes in the finish area and crashes into the boards

Tobias Benz

16.12.2025

Wendy Holdener crashes in the finish area after the 1st run of the slalom in Courchevel and crashes into the advertising boards at high speed. According to SRF, the Swiss skier is "more or less okay" - and should start again in the 2nd run as the eighth fastest.

16.12.2025, 18:14

16.12.2025, 20:11

The bad luck with crashes among the Swiss skiers just won't end this winter. After Gut-Behrami, Suter and Gisin, Wendy Holdener was also hit in the night slalom in Courchevel.

After crossing the finish line in the first run, the 32-year-old loses control of her skis, rolls over and crashes into the advertising boards at high speed.

Fortunately, Holdener does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries and is able to turn on the ground and get her skis into position. She is "more or less okay", confirms SRF commentator Men Marugg shortly afterwards, referring to information from the finish area. She had previously left the finish area in pain.

It remains to be hoped that Holdener will be able to tackle the second run despite her fall. With a gap of 1.69 seconds to Shiffrin's best time, the Swiss racer is in 8th place at the halfway point.

