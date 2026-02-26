  1. Residential Customers
After the frustration of the Olympics Holdener in Goddess bliss: "Welcome, little sunshine"

Luca Betschart

26.2.2026

For Wendy Holdener, the Olympic Games did not bring the success she had hoped for.
For Wendy Holdener, the Olympic Games did not bring the success she had hoped for.
Picture: Keystone

After Wendy Holdener missed out on the medal she had hoped for at the Olympic Games, the 32-year-old takes some time out and reveals a sweet secret on Instagram.

26.02.2026, 15:00

Sixth place in the team combined, then not starting in the giant slalom and finally a thankless fourth place in the slalom - for Wendy Holdener, the Olympic Games did not go as she had hoped. And because the technical skier doesn't continue with the races in Are until mid-March, she is taking some time out.

Holdener is taking a trip to Hong Kong, where she is currently visiting her brother Steve and his wife Polly. There's a sweet reason for this: Holdener recently became aunt and godmother to a baby girl - and is now getting to know little Sophia in person.

Holdener writes on Instagram: "Welcome to the world, little sunshine. I'm so proud to be your aunt."

