For Wendy Holdener, the Olympic Games did not bring the success she had hoped for. Picture: Keystone

After Wendy Holdener missed out on the medal she had hoped for at the Olympic Games, the 32-year-old takes some time out and reveals a sweet secret on Instagram.

Luca Betschart

Sixth place in the team combined, then not starting in the giant slalom and finally a thankless fourth place in the slalom - for Wendy Holdener, the Olympic Games did not go as she had hoped. And because the technical skier doesn't continue with the races in Are until mid-March, she is taking some time out.

Holdener is taking a trip to Hong Kong, where she is currently visiting her brother Steve and his wife Polly. There's a sweet reason for this: Holdener recently became aunt and godmother to a baby girl - and is now getting to know little Sophia in person.

Holdener writes on Instagram: "Welcome to the world, little sunshine. I'm so proud to be your aunt."

