Wendy Holdener narrowly misses out on the podium in Copper Mountain. KEYSTONE

Wendy Holdener wanted to attack and go for victory in the second slalom run at Copper Mountain. Instead of catching dominator Mikaela Shiffrin, however, the Swiss racer dropped back to fourth place and was accordingly disappointed afterwards.

Sandro Zappella

In the women's slalom in Copper Mountain, Wendy Holdener finished in a thankless fourth place, just like a week earlier in Gurgl. The Swiss racer was still in second place at the halfway point, just 0.28 seconds behind the eventual, superior winner Mikaela Shiffrin.

While the American took her 104th World Cup victory with a lead of 1.57 seconds, Holdener could only manage fourth place. In the SRF interview after the race, the 32-year-old said about her emotions: "I'm annoyed and sad. I didn't get to ski at all."

Holdener then explains why her second run was so unsuccessful: "Maybe I wanted a bit too much at the top. But I wasn't stable at all. I wanted to go for the win at the start and ruined it at the top and then gave away my good position."

Instead of challenging the superior Shiffrin, who had already won clearly in Levi (1.66 seconds) and Gurgl (1.23 seconds), Holdener dropped back two places. In the end, she was 14 hundredths off third place with Lara Colturi. However, just because you make a mistake doesn't mean you can't win or achieve a good result, explains Holdener, summing up: "It was just too choppy."

