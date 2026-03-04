  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss-Ski comes under pressure Holdener's coach switches to Odermatt's supplier

Luca Betschart

4.3.2026

Wendy Holdener missed out on the medal she had hoped for at the Olympic Games.
Wendy Holdener missed out on the medal she had hoped for at the Olympic Games.
Picture: Keystone

Swiss-Ski has to let go of experienced coach Jörg Roten, who will surprisingly become head of racing at Stöckli for the new season. Wendy Holdener thus loses her coach and the federation is under pressure to act.

04.03.2026, 11:13

04.03.2026, 11:20

Wendy Holdener is losing her most important coach. After two years of working together, Jörg Roten is turning his back on the technical specialist and joining Stöckli, where he is taking over from Marc Gisin, who has unexpectedly stepped down. The man from Valais is one of the most experienced coaches in the World Cup and has already coached Daniel Albrecht, Carlo Janka and Henrik Kristoffersen before Holdener.

"I told Wendy a month ago that I was quitting. It was a good conversation. She's happy for me," says Roten about the separation from Holdener. He is not worried about the 32-year-old's future: "I have rarely seen an athlete who works as professionally and motivated as Wendy. She has everything she needs to celebrate great success."

Successor to Marc Gisin. Jörg Roten becomes the new head of racing at Stöckli

Successor to Marc GisinJörg Roten becomes the new head of racing at Stöckli

Rast also needs a new coach

"Yoyo's departure hurts. He works straightforwardly and precisely. It's not easy to replace someone like that," regrets women's head coach Beat Tschuor. Roten's departure also puts Swiss Ski under pressure. In addition to Holdener, Camille Rast also needs a new coach after her coach Denis Wicki was at her side for the last time in the Olympic slalom.

The search for a successor is underway and the aim is to find one by April. According to Blick, an internal solution such as Christian Brill, who has been Holdener's fitness coach for years, is likely. Or as the departing Roten says: "A top man."

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

She took five podium places. Swiss ski athlete retires after four cruciate ligament ruptures

She took five podium placesSwiss ski athlete retires after four cruciate ligament ruptures

Another negative record. The skiing superpower Austria cannot find its way out of the crisis

Another negative recordThe skiing superpower Austria cannot find its way out of the crisis

Knee operation. End of the season for Priska Ming-Nufer

Knee operationEnd of the season for Priska Ming-Nufer

"My body is making itself felt"Olympic hero Federica Brignone ends her season prematurely

Bad weather prevents Super-G. Odermatt, von Allmen and co. banish boredom with funny selfies

Bad weather prevents Super-GOdermatt, von Allmen and co. banish boredom with funny selfies