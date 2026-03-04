Wendy Holdener missed out on the medal she had hoped for at the Olympic Games. Picture: Keystone

Swiss-Ski has to let go of experienced coach Jörg Roten, who will surprisingly become head of racing at Stöckli for the new season. Wendy Holdener thus loses her coach and the federation is under pressure to act.

Luca Betschart

Wendy Holdener is losing her most important coach. After two years of working together, Jörg Roten is turning his back on the technical specialist and joining Stöckli, where he is taking over from Marc Gisin, who has unexpectedly stepped down. The man from Valais is one of the most experienced coaches in the World Cup and has already coached Daniel Albrecht, Carlo Janka and Henrik Kristoffersen before Holdener.

"I told Wendy a month ago that I was quitting. It was a good conversation. She's happy for me," says Roten about the separation from Holdener. He is not worried about the 32-year-old's future: "I have rarely seen an athlete who works as professionally and motivated as Wendy. She has everything she needs to celebrate great success."

Rast also needs a new coach

"Yoyo's departure hurts. He works straightforwardly and precisely. It's not easy to replace someone like that," regrets women's head coach Beat Tschuor. Roten's departure also puts Swiss Ski under pressure. In addition to Holdener, Camille Rast also needs a new coach after her coach Denis Wicki was at her side for the last time in the Olympic slalom.

The search for a successor is underway and the aim is to find one by April. According to Blick, an internal solution such as Christian Brill, who has been Holdener's fitness coach for years, is likely. Or as the departing Roten says: "A top man."

